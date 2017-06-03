Watch: Arundhati Roy's national award winning film, In Which Annie Gives It Back To The Ones

The recently released Ministry of Utmost Happiness is Arundhati Roy's first novel since her celebrated debut The God of Small Things, which won the Booker Prize in 1997.

But before Roy became the celebrated novelist, she scripted and acted for an obscure Doordarshan film for which she, along the films's director Pradip Krishen won a national award for.

The film came into the spotlight when the two returned their awards as a sign of protest because of the current government's intolerance towards freedom of expression and art.

Titled In Which Annie Gives It Back To The Ones, the film is a tale of protest and asserting the right of freedom of speech.

Set in the National Institute of Architecture, New Delhi, the film revolves around Anand Grover (Arjun Raina), better known as Annie, a misguided visionary who gets into trouble for making fun of the principal, Y.D. Billimoria (popularly known as Yamdoot or Hell's messenger).

He spends his hours in the hostel which, according to him, is the best part of his life, by 'giving it those ones' — indulging in daydreams of social uplift. His friends, Arjun and Radha are as disillusioned about the realities of life as him.

The film won two National Awards Best Feature Film in English and Best Screenplay. The film has great humour; yet is poignant and leaves you with a bittersweet taste after the ending. Roy wows us with a screenplay is humorous, witty, and brutally honest.