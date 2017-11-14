Watch: AIB's latest video takes hilarious digs at dramatic Bollywood films

All India Bakchod (AIB) is back with another video, Lightening Fast Movies, which envisions what popular Bollywood films would have looked like had the makers cut the crap. Starring Ashish Shakya, Naveen Polishetty, Shantanu Anam, Sainee Raj, Utsav Chakraborty, Urooj Ashfaq the 5-minute long video recreates our favourite films.

Dangal, Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Koi Mil Gaya and every Indian's guilty pleasure — Hum Saath Saath Hain — the video is a hilarious take on the drama Bollywood thrives on. Written by the AIB guys along with Puneet Chadha and Vishal Dayama, the video will strike a chord with all unapologetic Bollywood buffs.

The same buffs who also have their 'WTH Bollywood?' moments while watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...for the 200th time (For example, why on earth is there is helipad outside Amitabh Bachchan's mansion in the film...when he wants us to believe he lives in Delhi?). Or why doesn't Aamir Khan's Akash apologise to Akshaye Khanna's Sid in Dil Chahta Hai in the beginning and be done with it? These are the kind of questions this video partly answers and partly makes fun of.

Watch the full video here: