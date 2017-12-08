Warner Bros to restructure DC Films after Justice League's disappointing box office performance

The underwhelming box office performance and the critical panning of DC Films' Justice League have led to a major overhaul at the Warner Bros-owned motion picture production company.

According to a report on Variety, Jon Berg is being ousted from his position as head of DC Films and will instead be made a production partner with Roy Lee. “This is something that Jon approached me about six months ago, and he expressed his goal was to ultimately be a producer at the studio," said Toby Emmerich, president of Warner Bros Pictures Group.

Geoff Johns will continue to work as DC Entertainment's chief creative officer although Variety reports that his position could “evolve” into more of an advisor.

Emmerich is also considering integrating DC Films into the main film production arm of Warner Bros studio. Until now, DC Films mostly worked autonomously — similar to Marvel Studios at Disney — but that could change by January as well.

Time Warner is reportedly “frustrated” about WB's insistence on bringing director Zack Snyder back for Justice League especially after Batman vs Superman's critical travails.

Though Ben Affleck will play Batman in Flashpoint, the report believes he will not be a part of Matt Reeves’ standalone Batman film. Meanwhile, WB has greenlit the DC projects, Wonder Woman 2 and Shazam.

In the first three weeks, Justice League racked up a disappointing global gross of $573 million, compared to the first Avengers film which made $1.5 billion.

Justice League's all-star cast features Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Jason Momoa as Aquaman joining to fend off supervillain Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).