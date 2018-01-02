Walter Presents: A streaming site dubbed as 'the Netflix of international drama'

In 2018, Walter Presents can be another addition to the sites which can help you choose which show to binge-watch next. Presented by TV producer Walter Iuzzolino, the website brings together the best television dramas from across the globe. The service started in Britain in January 2016, and has now found a steady market in the United States, reports nytimes.com.

In such a short time, the website has also been dubbed as "the Netflix of international drama". The portal has different categories, which contain international TV shows across genres. Be it crisp thrillers, high-school shows, political dramas or supernatural series, walterpresents has content diligently curated by its founder, who apparently spend 3500 hours of television in a year, to create a portal like this.

The founder, Iuzzolino, tells New York Times, “You’re actually opening up your world to an entire universe of style, fashion, the most beautiful actors and actresses in the world, great writing, great photography.” His favourite shows include Spin, which is a French political drama akin to Netlix's House of Cards and Black Widow, which could be seen as something similar to the Sopranos. Walterpresents looks like it's more than just a streaming service, because it is much more personal. It contains short clips of Iuzzolino, explaining to the viewers why they will like a particular show. To add to that, the site also has a free one-month trial, up for grabs for anyone willing to expand their TV horizon.