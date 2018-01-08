Vodka Diaries: Kay Kay Menon solves multiple murders committed in one night in upcoming film

The trailer of Kay Kay Menon, Raima Sen and Mandira Bedi's upcoming thriller, Vodka Diaries, has been released. Directed by Kushal Srivastava, the film revolves around a string of murders, carried out in cold blood, in a single night and ACP Ashwini Dixshit's (played by Menon) efforts to solve the mystery surrounding them.

The inflexion point comes when the officer's wife (played by Bedi) is abducted. Naturally, the time is running out for Dikshit and he must catch hold of the person behind these ruthless acts, before it gets too late. Not much has been revealed in the trailer about the character portrayed by Sen, although her part does seem intriguing.

The snowy Manali valley, where the film is shot, makes the premise seem more chilly and the plot more sinister. Menon has multiple outbursts in the trailer itself, hinting at a psychologically and emotionally draining journey.

Interestingly, Bedi had played a similar role in the 2017 whodunit Ittefaq, playing wife to Akshaye Khanna's Dev, who is a cop. Next, she will be seen in Prabhas's much-anticipated thriller Saaho+, which is currently in production.

Produced by Vishal Karkera, Vishal Raj, Kushal Srivastava, Atul Pupneja and Vivek Sudhindra Kulshrestha, Vodka Diaries will hit the theatres on 19 January.

Watch the trailer here: