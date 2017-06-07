Vivek Oberoi on Bank Chor: 'I studied my father's work and adapted his baritone for my character'

When you meet Vivek Oberoi, impeccable behavior and few guffaws are guaranteed. The Vivek of 2017 is a far cry from the Vivek of 2002; a calmer attitude has successfully replaced the restless demeanor and slightly aggressive body language that was seen on him earlier.

He is also a busy man these days. Apart from acting commitments, social work and business ventures are keeping him occupied these days. Dressed in a black shirt with matching sunglasses, Vivek takes the hot seat with a bowl of poha. It’s been four years since the release of Krrish 3 and just two films to boast of. What’s the reason?

“I still remember that from 2008 till 2013 I used to shoot for around 300 to 350 days in a year. After my son was born in 2013, my wife and my parents often used to call me and inform that Vivaan took his first step or he uttered a word or he smiled for the first time. I was missing out all those moments. It was then that I sat down and made a master plan of life and now I am really happy,” says a content Vivek.

His upcoming release Bank Chor has Vivek playing a tough cop Amjad Khan, with a hip flask as his permanent companion. The nuances for the role were gathered from his father’s films when he sported khaki during his halcyon days. But apart from Suresh Oberoi, Vivek did admit that there has also been an inspiration from Amjad Khan’s unforgettable cop act in Firoz Khan’s Qurbani.

“I studied my father’s work for this character. I also took the facial hair concept from him with my own added twist, which was the handle bar moustache. I also tried to get my father’s baritone and there are chances that I might sound like him in the film. Films like Tezaab really helped me,” he reveals.

Vivek’s journey in the film industry could at best be described as a roller coaster one. Films like Company, Saathiya, Yuva, and Shootout at Lokhandwala, apart from making him a star, also established his credentials as an actor. But things did go haywire in the middle.

“Today the only question I ask myself when I wake up is if I am happy or not. Could, would and should are sad words,” says a wise Vivek.

Though Vivek might be a calmer person today, but the hounding and the brickbats he received from the media way back in 2004 are still fresh. “When I started work on the rehabilitation of villages, 99 out of 100 media people panned me and said that I was doing these only for publicity. Those who wrote about me were popular, successful and credible media people, but then NYT woke up and praised my work. Some international newspapers then followed and then the domestic media too joined the bandwagon in my praise. If I were to live by that perception then I am constantly at someone else’s mercy.”

Coming back to Bank Chor, at the roast that was organised as a marketing event for the film, Vivek said something that sort of took people fifteen years back.

It was related to the curious case of 40 calls that Salman had made to Vivek on April Fool’s day in 2004 and the subsequent press conference at his Juhu house. So in hindsight, does he regret taking that press conference? “It’s very evident from what you heard the other day at the roast that I was making fun of myself. I don’t take it seriously anymore and to me its something that happened eons ago. ”

Vivek shares a very close rapport with Ram Gopal Varma and have together delivered some great flicks. But the choices of RGV’s films of late have only made him a butt of joke among his fans and in the inner circle of Bollywood. This time Vivek plays safe by refraining from a direct comment. “I can either like his films or dislike his films. As far his debut TV series is concerned, what he's done is ballsy and gutsy."

Vivek is a changed man these days, what with the bundle of positive attitude and honesty he oozes out. Now all eyes are on Bank Chor.