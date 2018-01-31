You are here:

Vivek Agnihotri tells Swara Bhasker to go to Bastar to know what a 'real vagina' feels like; actress calls him 'sick'

FP Staff

Jan,31 2018 17:39 42 IST

Swara Bhasker has condemned filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and called him "low and sick" after he suggested the actress take a trip to Bastar, Chhattisgarh to understand "how the 'real vagina'" feels like.

Ever since Bhasker has, in a scathing comment on Padmaavat, said that the film made her feel reduced to a "vagina only" due to the self-immolation climax scene, she has been heavily trolled on social media.

Swara Bhaskar. Image via Facebook.

After her Twitter war of words with singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Bhasker faced the ire of Agnihotri.

"We have interviewed many ‘ex-naxal' women in Bastar. Each has gut-wrenching stories to tell, full of abuse, rape and misogyny. If they marry, they aren't allowed to have children. I think fake feminist Swara Bhasker must make a trip to understand how the 'real vagina' feels like," Agnihotri wrote on Wednesday.

"What women need to understand that it's because of the fake feminists like Swara that the feminist movement gets jeopardised. You just can't piss off people and win the most critical war of modern times - the gender empathy," he added.

Bhasker replied: "I'm sorry did you just suggest that I go get myself raped? Like seriously? You typed out this tweet Vivek? I'd say pretty low and sick even by your own abysmal standards of conduct and civility."

On Tuesday, at an event in Mumbai, Bhasker had justified herself for raising questions through her open letter.

"I had a few questions in mind which I felt was very legit questions, so I asked it. If people do not agree, that's completely fine with me. We live in a democracy, so it's a nice thing that we have difference in opinions on issues and I think we should have debate and discussions because art always has that intent," she said.

Several other notable figures from the entertainment industry have come out in support of Bhasker amidst the trolling and hate that she's been receiving.

Here are some of the tweets of people supporting Bhasker

(With inputs from IANS)

