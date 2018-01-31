Vivek Agnihotri tells Swara Bhasker to go to Bastar to know what a 'real vagina' feels like; actress calls him 'sick'

Swara Bhasker has condemned filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and called him "low and sick" after he suggested the actress take a trip to Bastar, Chhattisgarh to understand "how the 'real vagina'" feels like.

Ever since Bhasker has, in a scathing comment on Padmaavat, said that the film made her feel reduced to a "vagina only" due to the self-immolation climax scene, she has been heavily trolled on social media.

After her Twitter war of words with singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Bhasker faced the ire of Agnihotri.

"We have interviewed many ‘ex-naxal' women in Bastar. Each has gut-wrenching stories to tell, full of abuse, rape and misogyny. If they marry, they aren't allowed to have children. I think fake feminist Swara Bhasker must make a trip to understand how the 'real vagina' feels like," Agnihotri wrote on Wednesday.

"What women need to understand that it's because of the fake feminists like Swara that the feminist movement gets jeopardised. You just can't piss off people and win the most critical war of modern times - the gender empathy," he added.

What women need to understand that it’s because of the fake feminists like @ReallySwara that the feminist movement gets jeopardised. You just can’t piss off people and win the most critical war of modern times - the gender empathy. — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 30, 2018

Bhasker replied: "I'm sorry did you just suggest that I go get myself raped? Like seriously? You typed out this tweet Vivek? I'd say pretty low and sick even by your own abysmal standards of conduct and civility."

I’m sorry did u just suggest that i go get myself raped?????????? Like seriously? You typed out this tweet Vivek... ????? I’d say pretty low and sick even by your own abysmal standards of conduct & civility. https://t.co/d1LCCE9B5I — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 30, 2018

On Tuesday, at an event in Mumbai, Bhasker had justified herself for raising questions through her open letter.

"I had a few questions in mind which I felt was very legit questions, so I asked it. If people do not agree, that's completely fine with me. We live in a democracy, so it's a nice thing that we have difference in opinions on issues and I think we should have debate and discussions because art always has that intent," she said.

Several other notable figures from the entertainment industry have come out in support of Bhasker amidst the trolling and hate that she's been receiving.

Here are some of the tweets of people supporting Bhasker

Those threatening, trolling, and sexually harassing Swara Bhasker are proving her point better than she did: 2018 India is a hell for women. Please don't believe the incendiary quotes being attributed to her. This is a campaign of malign, as happens to any woman who speaks out. — Rega Jha (@RegaJha) January 31, 2018

Plain disgusting (and yet not surprising) to see peers from the film industry slut-shaming, issuing veiled rape threats, and abusing @ReallySwara for having an opinion on a film. True picture of where we stand with our misogyny and free-speech. https://t.co/2SHCu6oyjo — वरुण (@varungrover) January 31, 2018

I love how all these allegedly educated actors and writers are going after Swara Bhaskar for speaking up while they shivered in their designer shoes against Karni Sena. — Aditi (@awryaditi) January 31, 2018

Isn't it fascinating when a man explains a #vagina to a woman and tells a woman what it feels like to be a raped woman? (@ReallySwara I have seen worse. I remember a man on Twitter explaining labour pain to a #woman who is a mother.) #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/VItcY0K3zq — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) January 31, 2018

This creep actually thinks it's OK to refer to women as 'vaginas' - thereby proving the point @ReallySwara was making,i.e that the ideology of Padmaavat reduces women to nothing but vaginas. https://t.co/bfofaQN6tI — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) January 31, 2018

(With inputs from IANS)

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 17:39 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 17:44 PM