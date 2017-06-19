Vivegam song 'Surviva': First song from Ajith's action thriller is said to be film's opening track

The first song from the Tamil action thriller Vivegam is out. The film stars Tamil superstar Ajith and is one of the highly anticipated films of 2017.

The new track, titled 'Surviva' was released by the music director of the film, Anirudh Ravichander, today on twitter. Though the song is not available on YouTube yet, it can be streamed on Saavn. The 30-second teaser of the song which released last week and people have really high expectations from the song as well as the film.

Surviva is said to be the film's opening number, and the lyrics and the rap portion have been helmed by Yogi B. Since the lyrics are about a man, who takes on the struggles head-on and overcomes his challenges, it is also said to be a tribute to Ajith, who has struggled to gain fame as a filmstar.

Vivegam is a thriller where Ajith plays an Interpol agent in the film, and it has been predominantly shot across exotic locations in Europe. Kajal Aggarwal plays his wife while Vivek Oberoi will be seen as his friend. Akshara Haasan plays an important character in the film, which will hit the screens in August. This film marks director Siva's third consecutive venture with Ajith, the film marks his third consecutive outing with Ajith. They have previously worked on Vedalam in 2015 and previously on Veeram in 2014.

The film is produced by Satyajothi Films and is slated to release in August this year. The teaser of the film released earlier this week: