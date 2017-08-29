Vivegam box office collection: Ajith's Tamil spy thriller crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Siva's Tamil spy thriller Vivegam, starring Ajith in the lead role, released to a roaring box office response this past Thursday on 24 August. It cashed in on the extended Ganesh Chaturthi weekend and also enjoyed a solo release at the Tamil box office.

Now, film critic Ramesh Bala has tweeted that Vivegam has crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark internationally. The Tamil thriller has garnered Rs 69.50 crore in India and Rs 36.50 crore overseas over the weekend. Its weekend collection stands at an impressive Rs 106 crore after the weekend.

#Vivegam 1st Weekend (Aug 24th - 27th) WW BO:#India - ₹ 69.50 Cr Overseas - ₹ 36.50 Cr Total - ₹ 106 Cr A Non-Rajini/Shankar Record! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 28, 2017

Bala also termed this collection as an impressive "non-Rajinikanth/S Shankar" record in Chennai. The Indian Expressreports that Vivegam also became the fastest film to cross the Rs 4 crore mark in the city as it took merely three days to achieve this feat.

Ajith's cult status has given a great boost to the film's box office performance despite the thriller receiving a rather mixed response from the critics. While some lauded it for Ajith's powerful one man army role, others dubbed it as 'insincere' and a blind ode to the star that Ajith is.

Vivegam also stars Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan and Sharat Saxena. It is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.