Vivegam, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office report: Nawazuddin's film breaks even at Rs 7 cr

The weekend numbers for A Gentleman, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Vivegam are in and the Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline starrer has suffered the biggest jolt out of the three.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, A Gentleman has received a major setback, making only Rs 4.73 crore, which leaves its domestic total at Rs 13.13 crore. Overseas, it has managed to make Rs 7.03 crore.

The film was expected to fare well at the box office because both Malhotra and Fernandez enjoy a huge fan-following.

However, it seems Indian audiences have started moving towards content-drive films.

Here's Adarsh's tweet:

#AGentleman DISAPPOINTS... Fri 4.04 cr, Sat 4.36 cr, Sun 4.73 cr. Total: ₹ 13.13 cr. India biz... Overseas weekend: $ 1.1 mn [₹ 7.03 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz continues to fly high with its total collections being pegged at a brilliant Rs 7.53 crore. The film, which was produced on a budget of Rs 3 crore and marketed in under rs 2 crore, has broken even. Here's Adarsh's tweet:

#BabumoshaiBandookbaaz witnessed growth over the weekend... Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.41 cr, Sun 3.07 cr. Total: ₹ 7.53 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017

Ajith Kumar's Vivegam is minting money at the box office, both in India and abroad, like it's child's play. In India, the film has garnered a hefty 69.50 crore till now, as per Ramesh Bala. Here's the tweet:

#Vivegam 1st Weekend (Aug 24th - 27th) WW BO:#India - ₹ 69.50 Cr Overseas - ₹ 36.50 Cr Total - ₹ 106 Cr A Non-Rajini/Shankar Record! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 28, 2017

In the UK, the film has managed to rake in Rs 88 lac, while in Australia, its collections have totaled Rs 93 lac.

Tamil film #Vivegam - UK... Fri £ 33,758 Sat £ 38,574 Sun £ 24,448 Total [incl previews]: £ 106,977 [₹ 88.16 lakhs]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017