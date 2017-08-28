You are here:
Vivegam, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz box office report: Nawazuddin's film breaks even at Rs 7 cr

EntertainmentFP StaffAug, 28 2017 20:37:44 IST

The weekend numbers for A Gentleman, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Vivegam are in and the Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline starrer has suffered the biggest jolt out of the three.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, A Gentleman has received a major setback, making only Rs 4.73 crore, which leaves its domestic total at Rs 13.13 crore. Overseas, it has managed to make Rs 7.03 crore.

The film was expected to fare well at the box office because both Malhotra and Fernandez enjoy a huge fan-following.

However, it seems Indian audiences have started moving towards content-drive films.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz continues to fly high with its total collections being pegged at a brilliant Rs 7.53 crore. The film, which was produced on a budget of Rs 3 crore and marketed in under rs 2 crore, has broken even. Here's Adarsh's tweet:  

Ajith Kumar's Vivegam is minting money at the box office, both in India and abroad, like it's child's play. In India, the film has garnered a hefty 69.50 crore till now, as per Ramesh Bala. Here's the tweet:  

In the UK, the film has managed to rake in Rs 88 lac, while in Australia, its collections have totaled Rs 93 lac.


Published Date: Aug 28, 2017 08:37 pm | Updated Date: Aug 28, 2017 08:37 pm


