Vivegam: Ajith-starrer earns Rs 8.50 cr in Chennai, racing past Baahubali 2 collections in the city

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, is being hailed as one of the biggest box offices successes of 2017. However, it seems that the movie may have been finally dethroned, at least in one city, by another film made in South India — Vivegam.

This Tamil film has earned Rs 8.50 crore in Chennai, as opposed to Baahubali, whose gross box office collection amounted to Rs 8.25 crore in the city.

At the end of 2nd weekend, #Vivegam collects ~ ₹ 8.50 Cr in Chennai.. Overtakes #BaahubaliTheBeginning 's Gross of ₹ 8.25 Cr.. #6 AT Chennai — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 4, 2017

Vivegam marks 'Thala' Ajith's return to the silver screen after two whole years. It is well-known that he has a large fan following, so it comes as no surprise that the film crossed Rs 100 crore over its first weekend at the box office. It earned a whopping Rs 69.60 crore in India and Rs 36.50 crore overseas.

It managed to garner these numbers despite receiving mixed reviews from critics; some felt that it was merely an ode to Ajith, while others felt that he did justice to his role in this action-thriller.

Last week, it became the fastest film to cross the Rs 4 crore-mark in Chennai, and also the second highest grosser starring Ajith in a lead role, leaving behind Arrambam and Veeram.

Notably, it is the first Tamil film to enter the Rs 100 crore club after the implementation of GST. It released across 3,000 screens, and reports suggest that the film received a huge response in terms of the advance booking option offered to movie-goers.

This film, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan and Vivek Oberoi, earned Rs 33.08 crore on its opening day. It tells the story of an Interpol officer