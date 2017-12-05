Viswasam: Ajith to let go of his salt-and-pepper look for film; Anushka Shetty might play female lead

Thala Ajith has many surprises up his sleeves for his next film Viswasam, his fourth outing with director Siva, with whom he had recently teamed up for Vivegam.

Among these surprises, the major one is that Ajith, having popularised the salt-and-pepper look in his last few films, is going back to sporting black hair.

A source close to the star has confirmed that the actor has dyed his hair black and is gearing up for shoot. “A mutual decision by Ajith sir and director Siva was taken to change the look this time. He no longer will be seen in salt-and-pepper look and instead will sport full black hair. He has already dyed his hair,” the source told Firstpost.

To be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film is set to go on the floors from January 2018 and the makers have already announced it’ll hit the screens for Diwali 2018.

The source said this project will be shot on a rural backdrop. “Just like Veeram, this project will also be a rural entertainer. It was at the behest of Ajith, and following the debacle of Vivegam, Siva went back to write a rural-based script. Siva had plans to work with someone else and then come back to join hands with Ajith, but the Vedalam star was hell-bent on working again immediately to bounce back strongly with another successful outing,” the source added.

Anushka Shetty, last seen in Baahubali 2, is under consideration to play the female lead.

“The makers are keen on roping her in as she’s equally popular in Telugu. Since the makers are planning to dub the film and release in Telugu, they have initiated talk with Anushka. The film might also feature a second heroine in a brief role. The rest of the cast will be finalised in couple of weeks," adds the source.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, last associated with Ajith in Aarrambam, has been signed to compose the music. Lensman Vetri, known for his long-time association with Siva, will crank the camera.

Industry is buzzing with news that Ajith will play a dual role in the film. The source reveals, “It’s too early to talk about his character. What’s known so far is that his character will be very different from what Ajith sir has played so far in his career. The film will be predominantly shot in and around Tamil Nadu.”

Viswasam and Vijay’s next yet-untitled project with A.R Murugadoss are most likely to clash at box-office for Diwali 2018.

“Team of Viswasam has already locked the release date. They don’t intend to change the release date at any cost,” the source added.