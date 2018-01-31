Vishwaroopam 2 aims for April release; will Kamal Haasan's political inclinations cause censor trouble for film?

Kamal Haasan has reportedly started dubbing for Vishwaroopam 2, revealed several reports on Monday. But on checking with sources close to the actor, they said “Kamal will be leaving to Los Angeles in another four days to complete the final mix of the film. We locked the dubbing for Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu long back. Music work in the respective languages has also been completed”.

Kamal Haasan is particular about the sound quality in his films, and he has reportedly collaborated with sound designer Kunal Rajan, who worked in a lot of Hollywood films, for Vishwaroopam 2.

“Once Kamal returns back from Los Angeles, he will be watching the final copy and if there is no correction, Vishwaroopam 2 will immediately go to the censors,” added the source. Haasan had plans to release Vishwaroopam 2 on Republic Day but his political commitments kept him busy. He is now eyeing a possible release in April.

Produced by Aascar Ravichandran and Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films, Vishwarropam 2 also stars Rahul Bose, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur and Waheeda Rahman. Vishwaroopam had a lot of high-octane action sequences but the sequel will also have an underlying emotional connect, says the source.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed music for the first part of Vishwaroopam but the sequel will have songs and background score by Ghibran, who worked with Haasan in Uttama Villain, Papanasam and Thoongaa Vanam. Haasan and Vairamuthu are said to have penned the songs for the Tamil version of the sequel, the actor has also sung a classical number in the film.

Sources also say that Haasan feels his political inclination might cause trouble to Vishwaroopam 2. The actor has reportedly told his cast and crew to not talk to the media as even slight information on the film would be used against the release. The first Vishwaroopam (2013) had a delayed release in Tamil Nadu and in fact, Haasan openly said that his relationship with Jayalalitha’s ADMK Government was one of the major reasons for all the troubles he had faced at that time.

While addressing students recently in Chennai, Haasansaid that films like Varamayin Niram Sigappu, Anbe Sivam, and Thevar Magan can’t be made in the current scenario. The veteran actor was also skeptical about his new film Indian 2: “I think there will be fresh troubles for Indian 2," hinted the actor.

The pre-production work of Indian 2 is currently underway in Taiwan. Besides Vishwaroopam 2 and Indian 2, Haasan also has his long-pending comedy entertainer Sabaash Naidu in the pipeline. In Sabaash Naidu, he plays a comic RAW officer Balram Naidu, and the film is a spin-off based on one of the ten characters he played in Dasavatharam.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 13:09 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 13:09 PM