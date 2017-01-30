Vishal Dadlani and wife Priyali file for divorce; were living separately, musician confirms

Musician Vishal Dadlani and his wife Priyali have filed for divorce.

The couple, who have been separated for several years, decided to officially end their marriage.

The musician confirmed the development in an official statement that was released to the press:

"After several years of living separately, Priyali and I are officially filing for divorce. This is the only statement either of us wishes to make, as this is a private and personal matter, and we hope it will be respected as such," Dadlani said.

He further added that the split was entirely amicable and that Priyali and his families remained on the most cordial of terms.

"Over our time apart, we have become perhaps greater friends than we have ever been before. Both our families are extremely close, to us and to each other, and of course, this will remain so. Our private lives have always been extremely personal to us, so we humbly ask for dignity and privacy in this regard. Thank you," Dadlani's statement read.

Dadlani — who is the frontman for indie rock band Pentagram and one-half of the musical duo Vishal-Shekhar — tied the knot with Delhi-based Priyali a few years ago. However, rumours that all was not well in the marriage have been doing the rounds for a while now.