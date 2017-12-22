You are here:

Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone top list of India's most valuable celebrities

FP Staff

Dec,22 2017 13:51 34 IST

In the game of showbiz, it's all about star power — the ability to grab eyeballs and generate buzz among audiences. That is what adds to the enigma as well as the brand value of these public figures.

According to a list of India's most valuable celebrities, collated by Duff & Phelps, Indian cricket team's skipper and recently-married Virat Kohli tops the list. He is followed by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, as reported by The Indian Express.

Here is the top 10 list:

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. Image via Facebook

Virat Kohli. Image via Facebook

Virat has been at the very centre of media attention lately, due to his marriage to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in a getaway wedding at Tuscany in Italy. His value is estimated at $144 million.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan. Image via Facebook

Shah Rukh Khan. Image via Facebook

SRK, despite having a rather unsuccessful year at the box-office this year, stands strong. His recent talk show TED Talks India Nayi Soch is garnering a lot of attention these days. He stands at close second spot with a value of $106 million.

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone. Image via Facebook

Deepika Padukone. Image via Facebook

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Padukone was at the eye of a national storm due to Padmavati and the barrage of controversies surrounding it. Her net value stands at $93 million.

4. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar. Image via Facebook

Akshay Kumar. Image via Facebook

This year's most bankable star with socially-relevant films (his current favourite film genre) like Jolly LLB2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, makes it to the 4th spot on the list. He is touted to be the poster boy of patriotism and nationalism, owing to the films he is a part of and the amount of success his films have seen in the past.

5. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh. Image via Facebook

Ranveer Singh. Image via Facebook

A comparatively newer star in the list, Ranveer Singh's value is estimated close to $42 million.

6. Salman Khan

Salman Khan. Image via Facebook

Salman Khan. Image via Facebook

Usually in the top-3 ranks, Salman Khan missed the spot owing to a dismal failure of his film Tubelight. His value stands at $39 million.

7. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan. Image via Facebook

Hrithik Roshan. Image via Facebook

Hrithik had a fair share of public attention this year, when the controversy surrounding him and Kangana Ranaut was vehemently doing the rounds in the media. His value is estimated close to $38 million.

8. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan. Image via Facebook

Amitabh Bachchan. Image via Facebook

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan proves time and again, that age is after all just a number. The 76-year-old actor is currently shooting for the Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan. His net value is estimated to be $36 million.

9. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt. Image via Facebook

Alia Bhatt. Image via Facebook

Bollywood's next big thing Alia Bhatt has proved that she is not only a popular star but a fabulous actress as well. Her estimated value is $34 million.

10. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan. Image via Facebook

Varun Dhawan. Image via Facebook

Along with Alia, Dhawan has emerged as the most bankable newbie in Bollywood: none of his films have flopped so far, which is a momentous feat. The net value of the star is estimated to $32 million.

