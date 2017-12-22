Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone top list of India's most valuable celebrities

In the game of showbiz, it's all about star power — the ability to grab eyeballs and generate buzz among audiences. That is what adds to the enigma as well as the brand value of these public figures.

According to a list of India's most valuable celebrities, collated by Duff & Phelps, Indian cricket team's skipper and recently-married Virat Kohli tops the list. He is followed by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, as reported by The Indian Express.

Here is the top 10 list:

1. Virat Kohli

Virat has been at the very centre of media attention lately, due to his marriage to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in a getaway wedding at Tuscany in Italy. His value is estimated at $144 million.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

SRK, despite having a rather unsuccessful year at the box-office this year, stands strong. His recent talk show TED Talks India Nayi Soch is garnering a lot of attention these days. He stands at close second spot with a value of $106 million.

3. Deepika Padukone

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Padukone was at the eye of a national storm due to Padmavati and the barrage of controversies surrounding it. Her net value stands at $93 million.

4. Akshay Kumar

This year's most bankable star with socially-relevant films (his current favourite film genre) like Jolly LLB2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, makes it to the 4th spot on the list. He is touted to be the poster boy of patriotism and nationalism, owing to the films he is a part of and the amount of success his films have seen in the past.

5. Ranveer Singh

A comparatively newer star in the list, Ranveer Singh's value is estimated close to $42 million.

6. Salman Khan

Usually in the top-3 ranks, Salman Khan missed the spot owing to a dismal failure of his film Tubelight. His value stands at $39 million.

7. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik had a fair share of public attention this year, when the controversy surrounding him and Kangana Ranaut was vehemently doing the rounds in the media. His value is estimated close to $38 million.

8. Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan proves time and again, that age is after all just a number. The 76-year-old actor is currently shooting for the Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan. His net value is estimated to be $36 million.

9. Alia Bhatt

Bollywood's next big thing Alia Bhatt has proved that she is not only a popular star but a fabulous actress as well. Her estimated value is $34 million.

10. Varun Dhawan

Along with Alia, Dhawan has emerged as the most bankable newbie in Bollywood: none of his films have flopped so far, which is a momentous feat. The net value of the star is estimated to $32 million.