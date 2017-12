Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Mumbai reception: All you need to know about the event

After hosting a grand reception in Delhi, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are hosting another party for their friends in Mumbai. With the Virushka wedding being one of the biggest events of 2017, the frenzy around the couple seems to be never-ending.

Speculation about the couple's upcoming Mumbai reception has begun and according to Financial Express, the two have finalised St Regis hotel in Lower Parel as the venue for the function

. The Astor Ballroom, known for its high ceilings and chandeliers has reportedly been booked for the couple. With a massive seating capacity for over 300 guests, the ballroom is a vast space, perfect for a party of this stature.

The party is scheduled to be held on 26 December, 8pm onwards and will reportedly go on till the wee hours of the morning. Bigwigs from both Bollywood and cricket are expected to attend the event and bless the newlyweds.

From Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal co-star Shah Rukh Khan to Sachin Tendulkar, everyone close to couple personally, and professionally, is expected to turn up. Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Yuvraj Singh and Karan Johar will reportedly mark their presence, too.

The couple's Delhi reception was a stunning mix of glitz and tradition and attended by prime minister Narendra Modi. Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan had performed at the event, making the evening memorable for the couple.