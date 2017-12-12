Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wedding: Yes, it finally happened and here are all the details

The 'wedding of the year' finally took place on 11 December and the internet is having a meltdown.

Yes, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood biggie Anushka Sharma (FINALLY) got married (To each other. In Italy. With only their close friends and family. With that panditji we have all come to know and love. In a 'typical Punjabi wedding ceremony'. In a Tuscan resort that had 'tight security and access through invite only'). Yes, it was all true.

This is not a drill. We repeat, this is not a drill.

So here are some real, non-speculative, factual details about the dreamy (and super private) affair which were shared with the media by spokespersons of the couple.

We all know that the news was broken on the internet (and consequently spread like wildfire) like this —

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

Sharma and Kohli got married in a private ceremony in a Tuscan resort in Italy on Monday. The list of attendees were only close family and friends as the couple wanted the wedding to be a small, cozy affair. The shaadi was as per Hindu rituals. Here are some inside snippets from all the ceremonies that took place.

The Delhi reception invite

The mehendi

The haldi

Would you look at that happy face and that cute smile at @imVkohli's face during his haldi ceremony?!? How adorable! #VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/Jao0ChhW8L — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) December 11, 2017

The ring ceremony

The shaadi

This is so beautiful :') she comes in on her own song and virat is in awe looking at her #VirushkaWedding pic.twitter.com/yZW3oYv6Rq — Priti (@AnushkaAddict) December 11, 2017

A Sneak Peak into the Jaymala ceremony of #VirushkaWEDDING @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma 😍😍❤️❤️ they are so adorable 😍 pic.twitter.com/ufJHTTZxfH — kusum Bhutani (@kusumbhutani) December 11, 2017

The gorgeous bride @AnushkaSharma arriving at the mandap... She's truly a treat to the sore eyes! #VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/rKeuTX6ugp — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) December 11, 2017

The ensembles of the couple for each and every ceremony were designed by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The mehendi outfits looked something like this

While these were the ring ceremony ensembles

The big day saw the couple stunning in this

@anushkasharma @virat.kohli @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:25am PST

There are going to be two wedding receptions for the newlyweds — one in Kohli's hometown Delhi on 21 December, and the other in Mumbai on 26 December where Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, friends and colleagues of the couple will be in attendance.

Sharma will then accompany Kohli to South Africa where the Indian skipper will be prepping for and eventually playing in the upcoming cricket series against the South African team. There, Sharma and Kohli will be spending New Year's Eve together after which Kohli will be in South Africa for two more months playing three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.

Sharma on the other hand, will return to Mumbai after New Years to complete the next schedule of her Aanand L Rai film in which she stars opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Thereafter she will be busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan in February 2018. Sharma will simultaneously be promoting and marketing has her home production Pari which is all set for a 9 February release.

The couple is expected to move to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December after they return from their Delhi reception.