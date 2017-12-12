Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wedding: Yes, it finally happened and here are all the details
The 'wedding of the year' finally took place on 11 December and the internet is having a meltdown.
Yes, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood biggie Anushka Sharma (FINALLY) got married (To each other. In Italy. With only their close friends and family. With that panditji we have all come to know and love. In a 'typical Punjabi wedding ceremony'. In a Tuscan resort that had 'tight security and access through invite only'). Yes, it was all true.
This is not a drill. We repeat, this is not a drill.
So here are some real, non-speculative, factual details about the dreamy (and super private) affair which were shared with the media by spokespersons of the couple.
We all know that the news was broken on the internet (and consequently spread like wildfire) like this —
Sharma and Kohli got married in a private ceremony in a Tuscan resort in Italy on Monday. The list of attendees were only close family and friends as the couple wanted the wedding to be a small, cozy affair. The shaadi was as per Hindu rituals. Here are some inside snippets from all the ceremonies that took place.
The Delhi reception invite
The mehendi
The haldi
The ring ceremony
The shaadi
The ensembles of the couple for each and every ceremony were designed by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
The mehendi outfits looked something like this
For her mehendi, Anushka @anushkasharma wanted a boho look full of bright colours. Hot pink was her favourite. We created a graphic lehenga in fuchsia pink and Indian orange. It was hand-printed by the famed Calcutta block printers and hand-embroidered with gota and marori. Artists from The Sabyasachi Art Foundation rendered a beautiful sixties pop print and it was silk screen printed, hand woven Indian silk. Anushka accessorised herself with earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection, a stunning pair of jhumkas crafted in 22k gold with Iranian turquoise, tourmalines, uncut diamonds and Japanese cultured pearls. Custom juttis in hand woven brocade and zardosi completed the look. Virat @virat.kohli opted for a signature khadi kurta churidaar with our classic fuchsia pink textured silk Nehru jacket detailed with the Sabyasachi House blazer buttons. A custom tan leather jutti with a zardosi crest was created for the ensemble. #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on
While these were the ring ceremony ensembles
For her engagement, Anushka @anushkasharma wanted to wear a Sabyasachi velvet saree. And we made it in our signature Gulkand Burgundy. It was hand-embroidered using miniature pearls and the finest quality zardosi and marori. She wore a stunning uncut diamond and pearl choker with matching studs. The entire look was complemented with kohl-rimmed eyes, red roses and our now iconic micro dot bindi. For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli @bridesofsabyasachi
The big day saw the couple stunning in this
You can be an actress, a politician or a corporate power broker, but every bride succumbs to age old traditions on their wedding day! Fashion can come and go but we at Sabyasachi believe that tradition is timeless and forever! Sometimes the way forward lies in revisiting the past. For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com @anushkasharma @virat.kohli @bridesofsabyasachi #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli
Anushka getting ready for her wedding! In a Sabyasachi uncut diamond and spinel choker, earrings and mathapatti. But we think the hero is the lush Tuscan hydrangeas! There is something so ethereal about brides wearing fresh flowers in their hair! It is a crowning glory! For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com @anushkasharma @virat.kohli @bridesofsabyasachi #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on
Meet Anushka Sharma @anushkasharma, a Sabyasachi bride. On Anushka: A pale pink lehenga with Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours embellished with silver-gold metal thread, pearls and beads. Bridal jewellery handcrafted with syndicate uncut diamonds, pale pink spinel and baroque Japanese cultured pearls by the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi @virat.kohli
There are going to be two wedding receptions for the newlyweds — one in Kohli's hometown Delhi on 21 December, and the other in Mumbai on 26 December where Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, friends and colleagues of the couple will be in attendance.
Sharma will then accompany Kohli to South Africa where the Indian skipper will be prepping for and eventually playing in the upcoming cricket series against the South African team. There, Sharma and Kohli will be spending New Year's Eve together after which Kohli will be in South Africa for two more months playing three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.
Sharma on the other hand, will return to Mumbai after New Years to complete the next schedule of her Aanand L Rai film in which she stars opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Thereafter she will be busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan in February 2018. Sharma will simultaneously be promoting and marketing has her home production Pari which is all set for a 9 February release.
The couple is expected to move to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December after they return from their Delhi reception.