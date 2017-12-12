Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wedding: Here's an audio-visual recap of the celebrations
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's super-secretive Tuscan wedding had everyone guessing till the very last moment. However, the couple made it official by tweeting out the information for the world to see and their wedding photos sent the country into a tizzy. Here's a sequence-wise roundup of all the wedding videos that have been circulating on the internet.
The engagement
Anushka and Virat exchanged their wedding bands in a close-knit ceremony. The actress was dressed in a regal maroon Sabyasachi saree, while the cricketer looked dapper in a blue suit.
The Haldi ceremony
Virat Kohli and his peeps had a fun-filled Haldi ceremony.
Mehendi night
Anushka, again, was dressed in a boho lehenga from Sabyasachi and Virat donned a red Nehru jacket.
The entry of the bride
Anushka, dressed in a light pink Sabyasachi lehenga which reportedly took 32 days to make, entered the mandap.
The varmaala
The stunning couple exchanged garlands in a traditional varmaala ceremony. After the varmala, the two sat down to complete the rest of the pooja.
The vidaai
Anushka cries during her vidaai, as Virat, comforts her.