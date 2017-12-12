You are here:

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wedding: Here's an audio-visual recap of the celebrations

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's super-secretive Tuscan wedding had everyone guessing till the very last moment. However, the couple made it official by tweeting out the information for the world to see and their wedding photos sent the country into a tizzy. Here's a sequence-wise roundup of all the wedding videos that have been circulating on the internet.

The engagement

Anushka and Virat exchanged their wedding bands in a close-knit ceremony. The actress was dressed in a regal maroon Sabyasachi saree, while the cricketer looked dapper in a blue suit.

The Haldi ceremony

Virat Kohli and his peeps had a fun-filled Haldi ceremony.

Mehendi night

Anushka, again, was dressed in a boho lehenga from Sabyasachi and Virat donned a red Nehru jacket.

The entry of the bride

Anushka, dressed in a light pink Sabyasachi lehenga which reportedly took 32 days to make, entered the mandap.

The varmaala

The stunning couple exchanged garlands in a traditional varmaala ceremony. After the varmala, the two sat down to complete the rest of the pooja.

The vidaai

Anushka cries during her vidaai, as Virat, comforts her.