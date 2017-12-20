Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma meet Narendra Modi after returning to India; PM congratulates couple

Hours after newlywed couple-Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma returned from their honeymoon, the couple met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, ANI said. According to the latest media reports, the couple is believed to have extended an invitation to their wedding reception to the prime minister.

Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/sFP52DCJH3 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 20, 2017

Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team and popular Bollywood actor Sharma tied the knot on 11 December, in a private ceremony in Italy's Tuscany.

#WATCH Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met PM Narendra Modi today to extend wedding reception invitation. pic.twitter.com/JZBrVLlkEJ — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017

The couple is set to host a grand reception in New Delhi on 21 December at Taj Palace, which will be followed by another party. The party will primarily be attended by cricketers and Sharma's friends from the entertainment industry.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the couple will host two receptions, one in New Delhi and the other in Mumbai. The reception in the National Capital will take place on 21 December while the Mumbai reception will take place on 26 December. The report further said that the venues of the wedding reception in Mumbai will be Astor Balroom, St Regis in Lower Parel while the Delhi reception will be held at Durbar Hall, Taj Diplomatic Enclave, (SP Marg entrance).

Kohli and Sharma first met during the shoot of an advertisement commercial and made their first public appearance in 2014.

Reports about the couple's engagement were also rife when the two were clicked at Rishikesh with a priest. The same priest flew out to Italy with the couple and their families for the wedding ceremony.