Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma arrive in Delhi; couple to host grand reception on 21 December

After getting married in a super secret ceremony in Tuscany, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are back in the country after a brief post-marriage vacation.

The couple are going to have a grand reception in New Delhi on 21 December at Taj Palace, which will be followed by another party. The party will primarily be attended by cricketers and Sharma's friends from the entertainment industry.

A photo of the two has been going viral on social media, in which they are chatting with Kohli's sister. Virat is simply dressed in a white kurta pyjama, while Sharma looks pretty in a pink suit. Kohli and Sharma first met during the shoot of an ad commercial and made their first public appearance in 2014. Reports about the couple's engagement were also rife when the two were clicked in Rishikesh with a priest. The same priest flew out to Italy with the couple and their families for the wedding ceremony. The couple broke the news of their wedding together, on Twitter. “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” Anushka and Virat wrote on their respective social media accounts alongside pictures of the wedding ceremony. The invitation card to their reception party was also posted on Twitter by Mahesh Bhatt.