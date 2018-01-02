You are here:

Virat, Anushka ring in 2018; Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya's celebrations: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Virat and Anushka wish their fans from South Africa

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in South Africa, enjoying the calm post their highly publicised wedding reception. The two wished their fans a happy new year by posting a selfie. Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya welcome 2018

Amitabh Bachchan welcomed 2018 with his granddaughters Aaradhya and Navya Naveli. The Senior Bachchan also played around with Aaradhya, wearing her tiara and clicking pictures. Alia Bhatt preaches love on New Year's Eve

Alia Bhatt is currently unwinding with her gal pals by her side. However, the actress did not miss the opportunity to spread warmth on New Year's Eve by encouraging everyone to love more, in 2018.

The Deol family gets together

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol rang in the new year with their parents actor Dharmendra and Parkash Kaur. Karan Johar partied it up with his pals to bring in the new year and posted a selfie on his Instagram. Malaika Arora Khan with the Khan clan

Malaika Arora Khan brought in the new year with sister Amrita Arora, Sohail Khan and Shakeel Ladak.

Priyanka Chopra watches fireworks with family

Priyanka Chopra rang in the new year with her family in London, on the Thames river while watching fireworks against the London Eye. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pose for Hello

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are on the cover of the latest of Hello magazine.