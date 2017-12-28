You are here:

Virat, Anushka leave for South Africa; Salman Khan's 52nd birthday: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Virat and Anushka leave for South Africa

Newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have left for South Africa and will ring in the new year there. Katrina Kaif wishes Tiger a happy birthday

Tiger ka happy birthday 🎉 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 27, 2017 at 6:02am PST

Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan a happy birthday on Instagram, calling him 'Tiger'. The two recently worked together in Tiger Zinda Hai, in which Khan plays the titular role.

Salman Khan's star-studded birthday

Salman Khan's 52nd birthday at his farmhouse in Panvel was again, a grand affair. From cricketers to actors, a bevy of celebrities were spotted partying with him. Behind-the-scenes with Anurag Kashyap

A behind-the-scenes video from Anurag Kashyap's upcoming movie Mukkabaaz has been released. The director, who is also a good actor, can be seen narrating a dialogue.