VIP 2 teaser: Dhanush packs a punch in first glimpse of the sequel; no sign of Kajol yet

The teaser of Velai Illa Pattadhaari 2 starring Kajol and Dhanush and directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth is now out and looks like this one is going to take social media by a storm.

While Amitabh Bachchan launched the teaser this afternoon, Dhanush gives an impressive start to this much-awaited sequel to Velaiilla Pattadhari.

The teaser is a major throwback to the first version, with Dhanush as Raghavan killing it in what looks like an action-drama. This half-minute glimpse of the film kick starts with some gripping background music by Anirudh Ravichandran, and Samuthirakani's powerful lines. Samuthirakani who plays Dhanush's father in Velai Illa Pattadhaari 2 1 takes over in this one as well, introducing the background of the film.

Not much is revealed about the film, except for obvious sequences where Raghuvaran, who plays a civil engineer, once again fights his enemies, much like in the first part. The actor's look is also quite similar to the first film, but the intriguing background score and dialogues make us curious for more.

Now, what has Kajol got to do in this story that revolves around a civil engineer and how the rest of the characters play out, is something we need to wait and watch for.

While the movie has been quite the buzz ever since the posters were launched, fans are eagerly waiting for this unusual combination of sorts. This is the first time Kajol will be up against Dhanush and we can't wait to watch them on the big screen.

One more interesting aspect of the second part would be Soundarya Rajinikanth's direction. While Velraj helmed the first project, VIP 2 has been taken over by the Rajinikanth family. Dhanush not only stars in the film but also has written and produced the film along with Kalaipuli S Thanu.

VIP 2 also has Amala Paul and Saranya Ponvanam from the from the first film. It will be released in Tamil and Telugu.