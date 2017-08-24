Vinod Khanna's youngest son Sakshi Khanna launches his own production house

Late Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna's youngest son, Sakshi Khanna has evidently inherited his filmy genes. Much like his father and elder brothers— Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Khanna — he has a great passion for cinema.

Khanna, along with friend Dheer Momaya and Ukranian filmmaker Daria Ghai, has ventured into the field of film production. Their production company is called Jugaad Motion Pictures, reports DNA. Khanna says that it was the love for cinema that bonded them.

Initially, Momaya and Khanna (who were friends earlier) made television commercials, music videos and digital content. Later, they decided to come up with a full-fledged production house. Somewhere down the line, Ghai also came on board; and now they have many interesting films in the pipeline.

Their film Teen Aur Aadha depicts three stories around a 50-year-old house, which from a school goes on to become a brothel and finally an abode of an elderly couple. The film has been shot in three long takes, which Khanna calls a "cinematic nightmare". It is reported to travel to numerous film festivals.

Other films in their kitty include an Indo-Italian production, a Gujarati film, a Telugu movie and also two Bollywood projects.

Speaking to DNA, Khanna said, "All our stories have deep-rooted realistic settings, but they are far from preachy." Most of their films have non-actors in the cast.

Elaborating on this, Khanna adds, "The way we work, we want time and commitment from our actors, which bigger stars might not be able to give. Secondly, we want to give new people a chance and to give ourselves a chance to work and mold non-professional actors into performers."