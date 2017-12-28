Vin Diesel beats Dwayne Johnson to become top grossing actor of 2017

Vin Diesel has beaten Dwayne Johnson to become the top grossing actor of 2017. According to a report by Forbes, the actor's film collections are pegged at $1.6 billion, which can be credited to the earth-shattering success of Fate of the Furious (which raked in a whopping $1.2 billion), which was the eighth installment of the franchise along with xXx: Return Of Xander Cage.

Johnson, who starred in Fate of the Furious, too, has also benefited from the success of the film, which immediately balanced out the damage that Baywatch inflicted on him. His receipts are pegged at $1.5 billion, while Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle continues to add to his them. Considering the massive dud that Baywatch was at the box office, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that the film's fate is hugely responsible for him being defeated by such a small margin.

The women of Hollywood aren't far behind. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot ($1.4 billion) comes in close at the third spot, whose superheroine film raked in $822 million worldwide, according to the same report. Emma Watson, whose Beauty and the Beast was the biggest film of the year takes the fourth spot. Her live-action musical amassed a mammoth $1.26 billion, making it the highest grossing film of the year that has gone by.