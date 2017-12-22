Vikram Vedha tops IMDb list of best 10 Indian films in 2017; Baahubali 2 follows

After IMDb released its list of top 10 Indian films of 2017, Baahubali: The Conclusion took a back seat as Vikram Vedha, a crime thriller secured the top position. Though SS Rajamouli's magnum opus starring Prabhas did groundbreaking universal business, the R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer was picked as the top films of 2017, based on ratings given by users.

While Baahubali is a fantasy action film, Vikram Vedha is a crime thriller. Vikram Vedha's storyline revolves around Vikram, an honest police officer played by R Madhavan and Vedha, an underworld don played by Vijay Sethupathi.

After releasing the list, Neha Gureja, IMDb’s Head of Audience Development told Times Now,"Fans worldwide demonstrated the interest in a diverse set of Indian movies, from Vikram Vedha to The Great Father. It is interesting to note that films based on classics and mythology, as well as those based on contemporary issues, emerged as the two prominent themes of 2017. Socially conscious movies such as Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, and Mersal resonated among users.”

The third position on the list was secured by Vijay Devarakonda’s Arjun Reddy. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium were given the fourth and fifth position respectively. Other than the top five film, the list has Rana Daggubati's The Ghazi Attack on number six and two Akshay Kumar films — Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Jolly LLB 2 on number 7 and 8.

Mersal, a film by Vijay that sparked off huge controversies, has been placed at number 9 and Mammootty’s The Great Father has been placed at the last position.

The full list looks like this:

1. Vikram Vedha

2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

3. Arjun Reddy

4. Secret Superstar

5. Hindi Medium

6. The Ghazi Attack

7. Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

8. Jolly LLB 2

9. Mersal

10. The Great Father

As soon as the news of Vikram Vedha topping the IMDb chart came out, R Madhavan's social media accounts got flooded with congratulatory messages.