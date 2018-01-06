Vikram to star in Kamal Haasan’s production; Thoongaavanam director Rajesh Selva to helm

Rajesh Selva, long-time associate of Kamal Haasan, made his directorial debut with 2015 Tamil crime thriller Thoongaavanam (an official remake of French film Nuit blanche), which featured his mentor (Haasan) and Trisha in the lead. According to reliable sources, Rajesh is now ready with his next project and it will feature Vikram in the lead and will be produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films.

While the industry grapevine is that this project, too, like Thoongaavanam, will be a remake of another French film, little less information is available at the moment to confirm the reports.

“It’s true Vikram sir and Rajesh are joining hands for a project and it’ll be produced by Kamal sir. However, it’s still not known whether it’s a remake of another French film. As of now, only Vikram sir, Rajesh and Kamal sir have come on board and an official announcement can be expected in a few days,” a source close to Haasan told Firstpost, refusing to divulge more information about the yet-untitled project.

Apparently, the team had planned to officially announce the project for New Year; however, the sudden demise of Vikram’s father on 31 December forced them to postpone the idea. Vikram will commence work on this project after he wraps up Saamy Square and the remaining bits of Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram, in which he plays a suave spy.

In his illustrious career, this will be the fourth time when Haasan won’t star in his own production. The three other films include: Sathyaraj’s Kadamai Kanniyam Kattupadu, Revathy-starrer Magalir Mattum and R Madhavan’s Nala Damayanti. The source also confirmed Haasan will release Vishwaroopam 2 later this year and also revive Sabash Naidu, which had to be put on the back-burner after he suffered a fall and fractured his leg in 2016. He’s also expected to commence work on Indian 2 later this year. “He has already set aside dates for Indian 2. He will go ahead and finish his portion first. The rest of the shoot might take more time to be completed but Kamal sir wants to be relieved from his commitment so that he can concentrate on other things,” the source added.