Vikram reveals title, poster of son Dhruv's Kollywood debut; Bala to direct this Arjun Reddy remake

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram had earlier taken to Instagram to announce the Kollywood debut of his son Dhruv in the Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Now, the title and poster of the film has been revealed. The Tamil version of the film has been named Varma and will see Dhruv essay the leading role. Bala, who had also directed Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the original, will helm the Tamil version, too.

There is no official word on the female lead or the release date of the film yet.

Vikram took to Instagram, again, to share the news with his fans.

Although the film was hailed as a "new chapter in Telugu cinema" and the male protagonist's performance was appreciated by one and all, it received severe flak by some critics for its "toxic masculinity." Protests were also staged across Vijayawada by representatives of AP Mahila Samakhya (APMS) and the AP Mahila Congress, as well as other women's organisations.

Despite multiple obstacles, the film grossed a whopping Rs 30 crore in the first day of release itself.

Following his father's footsteps, Dhruv will work with the same man who gave Vikram his big break with National Award-winning film Sethu. Although he had already made his acting debut long before landing Sethu, it remains one of his most acclaimed performances.