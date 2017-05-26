Vikram Phadnis' directorial debut Hrudayantar to hit screens on 9 June

Ace fashion designer Vikram Phadnis is all set to mark his directorial debut with his Marathi film Hrudayantar.

In a previous report, Firstpost had shared pictures of the mahurat ceremony which was done by Shah Rukh Khan. The details about the film's release date was shared by Hrithik Roshan on Twitter last month on 10 April. He is also making a cameo appearance in the film.

So happy 2announce release date of #Hrudayantar afilm dat I'm am happy 2b a part of! Directed by my friend @vikramphadnis1@hrudayantarfilmpic.twitter.com/yVFXHjwMgL — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 10, 2017

The teaser of the film was released on 10 May on social media. The film, starring Subodh Bhave, Mukta Barve and Sonali Khare, is an emotional drama set around a matrimonial struggles.

According to indianfilmhistory.com, the story has been written by Vikram Phadnis and Pratap Sarnaik while the screenplay has been penned by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Mandar Cholkar has been roped in to do the music composition for the film.

A report by DNA states that Hrithik Roshan will also be launching the trailer of the film on 28 May. Roshan and Phadnis have known each other for a long time now. Speaking to DNA, Phadnis said, "Hrithik’s support on the film has been encouraging in so many ways. He has stood by us rock solid during the making of the film.”