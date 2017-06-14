Vikram Bhatt's next 1921 starring Zarine Khan, Karan Kundra has begun shooting

Director Vikram Bhatt says his new movie 1921, which he started shooting in Britain last month, will set a new precedent as far as the horror genre in Bollywood is concerned.

Zarine Khan is headlining the film’s cast with actor Karan Kundra. "The point is to just not scare but to make the audience feel for the characters and to want them protected. 1921 is a film that goes beyond the genre. Why can’t the villain of a great love be a great evil," Bhatt said of the film, in a statement.

The film revolves around the lead cast dealing with their dark pasts and secrets to secure their present and future. It is about a struggle between life and death, and is based entirely in Britain. Bhatt had also cast Zarine Khan for 1920. He says about working with Zarine Khan again for this film, "1920 films are set in a period time zone and they require a certain body type for actors. The body type, body language should be such that they look right in any era. Zareen, that way, is timeless. She is perfect for the role."

This is not Bhatt’s first tryst with the horror genre. He has worked on the Raaz series, Haunted 3D among others.

The film 1921, like 1920, will have a strong romantic and emotional premise between the lead pair.

