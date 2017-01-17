Vikram Bhatt, Shama Sikander's web series Maaya has us feeling Fifty Shades of Grey

It's being pitched as the desi version of Fifty Shades of Grey, but the trailer for Vikram Bhatt's new web series Maaya tells you it's anything but.

Well, apart from the bit about BDSM.

In case you missed it, here's a quick lowdown to help you catch up.

Bhatt, whose cinematic oeuvre for the past some years now has been erotica, horror or a mish-mash of both, has created a new web series.

It's called Maaya, but this isn't the sort of Maya Shah Rukh Khan's character waxed eloquent over in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

That Maya got off on dancing, the leading lady in Maaya gets off on being controlled.

She seeks out a stranger who will fulfill her need for being tied up and spanked.

[Cue scenes of Shama Sikander being tied up and spanked.]

Unlike Anastasia Steele (from Fifty Shades), our girl doesn't get to have (or want?) a happily ever after with her Christian Grey.

What she gets instead, is retrograde amnesia, guilt, and a husband who's trying to figure out her secret life (and decides to have an affair in revenge when he finds out what the wife's been up to).

What we get is lots of Shama Sikander hyperventilating, and mouthing dialogues like: "I can feel the invisible leash. Don't hold it too tight." (Erm, we thought folks who were into BDSM liked leashes. But maybe only of the tasseled, leather, visible sort.)

Here's the trailer for Maaya (it's NSFW) — which releases online on 27 January.