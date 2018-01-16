Vijay on Mersal: 'Went ahead with controversial dialogues knowing they would cause trouble'

Tamil star Vijay confessed at a recent award function that he had anticipated the grave repercussions of speaking dialogues that criticised the policies of the BJP government in his latest film Mersal. Despite the controversy, the film set the cash registers ringing at the box-office during Diwali last year and went on to become a blockbuster.

"I feel elated to receive the award on Thamizhar Thirunaal (harvest festival of Tamil Nadu) for doing a film (Mersal) that talked about the significance of Tamils. I'm really happy as a Tamizhan that Mersal has received its due recognition. If our actions transform into good things for us, it's indeed great. But if our efforts transform as good deeds for others, then it's the right thing to do. That's why I boldly went ahead with the controversial dialogues in Mersal knowing that they would cause trouble. The support and solidarity you all provided me during the ordeal gave me all the courage and more responsibility. Thank you for standing by me," said Vijay at the event amidst loud cheers of his ardent fans.

"My friend Jagadish told me to be available on 13 January for an award function. I immediately asked him, 'Who should I present the award to?' Then he said they're giving an award to me. Since I have been continuously presenting awards, I felt happy and surprisingly shocked to hear that. It's a good feeling," said Vijay who received the Best Actor award for his performance in Mersal from Kamal Haasan.

Honoring Vijay with the award, Kamal Haasan said, "Thambi (younger brother), this is neither your first award nor going to be your last. I'm happy that my thambi is being conferred with this award on a stage which has witnessed a lot of legends."

Mersal, directed by Atlee, also received the Most Attention-Grabbing Film of 2017. Producer Hema Rukmani of Thenandal Studios Ltd. accepted the award and said, "Without a huge star like Vijay, Mersal wouldn't have become such a massive success. Thank you, director Atlee for satisfying Thalapathy fans with this film."

Atlee's mentor director Shankar said, "There's a different dimension to Atlee's filmmaking. He's currently making commercially entertaining films to satisfy everyone. I'm sure he'll explore his other side soon."

Composer AR Rahman won the Best Music Composer award for Mersal and veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai.

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 15:27 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 15:27 PM