Vijay likely to team up with Vinoth, Mohan Raja, Atlee after wrapping up Thalapathy 62 with AR Murugadoss

The Kollywood grapevine is abuzz with reports that Tamil star Vijay will team up with young filmmaker Vinoth, who churned out one of the critically and commercially acclaimed films of 2017 with Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

Firstpost has exclusively learnt from reliable sources about this most exciting development, which has grabbed the attention of Thalapathy Vijay fans since Thursday. "It's true that Vijay had met Vinoth during the release time of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. He liked the film so much and genuinely wanted to appreciate Vinoth. He also expressed his liking to collaborate on a project in the future. However, Vinoth has not prepared any story for Vijay yet. It's very premature to talk about this development. Whenever a big hero meets someone to praise their work, it's quite normal to ask if they have an interesting story in reserve. But nothing concrete has happened yet on this combo," a source privy to the star told FirstPost.

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, which starred Karthi in the role of a police officer, was inspired by real-life events and earned rave reviews from across the board. The movie was unanimously lauded by everyone as one of the authentic investigative crime thrillers when it got released.

Meanwhile, director Mohan Raja had called on Vijay recently and posted a picture with the actor. Raja's meeting with Vijay has already led to various rumors that he could also helm Thalapathy 63. In an earlier interview with Firstpost during the release of Sivakarthikeyan's Velaikkaran, Raja had said, "I'm seriously pondering to write a script for actor Vijay and convince him for a second-time collaboration." Raja directed Vijay in the 2011 action drama Velayudhama, which fared decently at the box-office.

There are also reports that Vijay will team up with director Atlee again for the third time for Thalapathy 63, following their previous successful films like Theri and Mersal.

As of now, Vijay is gearing up for the shooting of Thalapathy 62 with ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss. The formal pooja for the film is happening on Friday in the city and the shooting will kickstart right after that. Keerthy Suresh plays the lead heroine in the movie which has music composed by AR Rahman. Sun Pictures is producing the film which has senior editor Sreekar Prasad on board. Popular cinematographer Girish Gangadharan of Angamaly Diaries-fame is wielding the camera for the project.

Published Date: Jan 19, 2018 10:08 AM | Updated Date: Jan 19, 2018 10:08 AM