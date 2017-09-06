Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna signed to play leading roles in Parasuram's next

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda will be seen opposite Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna in an upcoming Parasuram directorial. As per a report by Times of India, the film is likely to be a romantic potboiler and has not been titled yet.

Earlier, there were reports of Lavanya Tripathi being cast as the leading lady opposite Deverakonda. As per The New Indian Express, the makers had to eventually hunt for someone else for the role after Tripathi opted out of the film.

The film is being produced by Bunny Vaas and Allu Arjun is presenting it. Although Deverakonda is an established actor, this film will mark Mandanna's foray into the Telugu industry.

She made waves in the Kannada industry with her 2016 hit romantic drama Kirik Party. The actress is currently busy with two more films — A Harsha's Anjani Putra and Suni's Chamak.

Mandanna, who is just a film old, confirmed her involvement in the project with a tweet:

Super glad to have you onboard 😊 let's make some kiraak magic. https://t.co/sWnPGH9REN — Vijay Deverakonda (@DVijaySai) September 6, 2017

Deverakonda is currently riding high on the massive success of Arjun Reddy, which recieved critical and commercial claim in equal measure.