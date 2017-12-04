Tumhari Sulu, Firangi box office collections: Vidya Balan's film witnesses consistent growth

Last week, Kapil Sharma's Firangi went head to head with Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan's Tera Intezaar. Although Sharma's comedy was able to sideline Leone and Khan's thriller, the film that has been truly shining at the box office is Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu. Balan has been garnering praise for her portrayal of Sulu, who is "heart-stoppingly" good in a slice-of-life film.

According to the latest figures, the film has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark and has been witnessing consistent growth. Word of mouth and the absence of a major release have contributed to the film's success.

#TumhariSulu witnesses growth on Sat [yet again!]... Absence of any major film has proved advantageous... Crosses ₹ 30 cr mark... [Week 3] Fri 52 lakhs, Sat 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 31.09 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2017

Firstpost had earlier reported that Firangi made Rs 2.10 crore on its opening day, leaving behind Tera Intezaar. Sharma's funny tactics seem to be working better than the pair of Leone and Khan.

According to a report by Koimoi.com, Firangi has grossed Rs 4.5 crore so far while Tera Intezaar has only managed a crore.

Sharma's potboiler was expected to do well, given his popularity across multiple channels. Arbaaz Khan's big comeback was also expected to fare better, however, an inconsistent storyline keeps the film from taking off. But Sharma, who has done a few Hindi films before, does not disappoint with his performance. He is, however, let down by a script which lacks nuance.