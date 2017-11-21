Victoria's Secret 'Angel' Alessandra Ambrosio says 2017 show was her last for brand

Shanghai: Model Alessandra Ambrosio has announced she's retiring from lingerie brand Victoria's Secret after 17 years of association.

Brazilian Ambrosio, 36, who had her first runway show for the company in 2000, flaunted her body for one last time while walking in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on 20 November, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Ambrosio announced her retirement from the Angel duties hours before hitting the runway for the last time. Her daughter, Anja, 9, joined her in her final show, with the model closing it out her runway moment by blowing a kiss to the little girl from the catwalk.

Ambrosio wants to focus on being a mom to her daughter and son, Noah, 5. The model is also said to be wanting to spend more time on her successful swimsuit line, Ale by Alessandra, as well as her acting career.

She's starring in Daddy's Home 2, which is currently playing in cinemas.

She had told etonline.com that she knew she and her fellow Angels and "family" would remain close even after her retirement. When hitting the catwalk at the Monday show held at the Mercedes Benz Arena, she strutted her stuff along with Candice Swanepoel, who made an epic return after giving birth last year, and Lily Aldridge.

Ambrosio turned heads when showcasing a sizzling red lingerie set consisting of a semi sheer bra and underwear which highlighted her ample cleavage and toned stomach.