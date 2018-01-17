You are here:

Victoria Beckham uses ultra thin model as face of new eye-wear campaign leaving the internet severely displeased

FP Staff

Jan,17 2018 14:02 35 IST

Victoria Beckham has recently come under fire for using an "ultra thin", "sickly" model as the face of her new Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer eye-wear campaign. Featuring the 29-year-old waif-like Lithuanian model Giedre Dukauskaite, Beckham's latest campaign for her 2018 designer eye-wear collection has received severe internet backlash.

Several people took to Twitter to express their distaste, calling the designer out for promoting an unhealthy body image and anorexia.

This is not the first time that the former Spice Girl has come under fire for using super thin models to promote her fashion line. Beckham was previously criticised last year for sharing pictures on Instagram of her new clothing range being modeled by the petite model Chantal Habscheid.

In the past, Beckham has spoken out against using skinny models, publicly claiming that she would not be using "terribly thin" girls to model for her.

In 2010 Beckham pledged herself to the Healthy is Beauty campaign which was put in place by the Council Of Fashion Designers of America and the model-singer-entrepreneur ensured that she would not be using models that were extremely skinny to catwalk for her.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to Beckham's use of super skinny model Giedre Dukauskaite:

