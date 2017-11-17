Victoria Beckham fixes people's fashion faux pas, gives style advice in Central Park

Los Angeles: Fashion designer Victoria Beckham volunteered to offer fashion advice to people strolling in the Central Park for two dollars.

As a guest on Vanity Fairs show Derek Does Stuff With a Friend, the former Spice Girl conversed with passerbys through an iPad video conference at a stand in the famous area, giving style tips to them.

The stall was manned by a person holding the stand that read "Fashion Advice from Victoria Beckham, $2".

Initially, the pedestrians seemed a little hesitant to consider the offer by the designer, which even led Beckham, at one point, to call on them playfully, saying, "Oh come on, you need advice! Don't be shy!"

To a man with a man-bun, she said, "I like the man bun, because I think its super flattering on your face."

Beckham answered a lot of queries from curious people, which included situations such as whether the colour white could be worn after Labour Day or how to wear culottes.