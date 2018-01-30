Vicky Kaushal may be paired opposite Kangana Ranaut in upcoming thriller after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

After reports of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao being approached to play the leading man in the upcoming Kanagana Ranaut thriller Mental, it might be Vicky Kaushal who finally stars opposite the Simran actor.

"Kangana plays a dark character. Vicky slips into the part of her nemesis. He instantly fell for his role when he read the script. The makers wanted someone who could give a tough fight to Kangana's character, and Vicky has showcased sufficient range to provide the same," said an unverified source, according to a Mid-Day report.

The first leg of Mental is expected to go on floors in August and Kaushal has reportedly been allotted a 40 day-schedule. Ahead of the schedule, the Masaan actor has reportedly been given 15 days to gain weight for the role, according to a DNA report. Official confirmation on the finalised cast and titled of the movie are yet to be announced. Mental was initially scheduled to hit theater screens in February, however Ranaut's schedule did not allow it.

Ranaut is currently busy shooting for Krish's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The Hyderabad and Jodhpur schedules of the film have already been wrapped up and Ranaut will reportedly finish shooting for the film by the end of next month. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is slated for a release an April release.

Kaushal on the other hand, will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt and Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Kaushal has also signed on for Ronnie Screwvala's Uri.

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 12:54 PM | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018 12:54 PM