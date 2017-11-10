Vh1 Supersonic 2018: Marshmello, Dillon Francis, Incubus complete phase 1 line-up

The 5th edition of Vh1 Supersonic just rounded up the artists that will perform in the Phase 1 line-up of the 3-day festival and it has sent music lovers everywhere in a tizzy.

Electronic Dance Music (EDM) artist Marshmello is the second headliner for the main stage alongside the previously revealed Major Lazer. Rock band Incubus rounds up the Live Stage headlining act along with indie rock band Alt-J.

American DJ and record producer Dillon Francis will also be joining the stellar line up that is promised on the 9, 10 and 11 of February, 2018 in Pune.

“We’ve been dreaming about making music in India for decades! The opportunity to play there has always felt like it was almost always out of reach, so now that it is real and we’re coming to India, I can’t express enough how excited and elated we are," said Brandon Boyd from Incubus, sharing his thoughts on the band's first India gig.

Nikhil Chinapa, the Festival Curator of Vh1 Supersonic too, shared his thoughts on the 'super line-up' of the upcoming festival. “The diversity of artists in our lineup for our festival's fifth edition is reflective of the many voices at Vh1 Supersonic, who've come together to finalise our programming mix this year. From rock and indie music to future bass and driving techno, our festival embraces many sounds. I do hope that if you roll into our festival to listen to one genre, you will roll out having accidentally discovered a few others - and that your musical landscape would have forever been altered. That, without doubt, would be the most gratifying outcome of our team's work this past year," said Chinapa in a statement.

Other acts that were announced were The Awakenings, Ash Roy, Sound Avatar to name a few.