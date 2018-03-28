Veteran South Indian actress Jayanthi dead, claim reports; family say reports are false

On 27 March, it was reported that veteran south Indian actress Jayanthi was admitted to hospital after she complained of breathing difficulties. The 74-year-old actress was put on ventilator as her condition was a bit critical. The very next day, news of her demise spread like a wildfire; major publications carried stories reporting that the actress is no more.

Much to everybody's surprise, it is now being reported that the news of her death was hoax. In fact, her family members reportedly claim that Jayanthi is alive and rather recuperating from her illness.

Oneindia.com, in one of its reports, suggests that Jayanthi's family members have denied reports for her death claimed by some major media publications in the country. Instead, they added that the veteran is "recovering".

Jayanthi's son Krishna Kumar was earlier quoted by International Business Times, after his mother was hospitalised. He had said, "She has been suffering from asthma for 35 years. She used inhalers every day and was never admitted to hospital over breathing issues. Last evening, her health started deteriorated and she was taken to Sidvin Hospital. Based on doctor's advises, we shifted her to Vikram Hospital in Cunningham Road. The doctors have told us that she will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours. She is currently on the ventilator."

According to The Indian Express' report, the veteran is responding well to the treatment and may be discharged in a couple of days.

Over the years, Jayanthi has acted in more than 500 films in various Indian languages namely Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. She has also acted in films opposite legends like MG Ramachandran (MGR), Dr Rajkumar.

Her most famous films are Miss Leelavathi, Sri Krishnadevaraya and Edakallu Guddada Mele, to name a few.

