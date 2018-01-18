Veteran Kannada actor-director Kashinath passes away after prolonged battle with cancer

Kannada actor, director Kashinath breathed his last on 18 January after a protracted battle with cancer, leaving behind a void in the Kannada film industry. He had a cardiac attack at around 7.45 am and died at Sri Shankara Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was admitted two days ago, reports International Business Times.

Kashinath was a man of many skills — he was also a famous music director and producer. In his career spanning three decades, the multi-faceted artist worked in over 40 films.

His entry into the world of cinema happened as a director with the 1976 comedy flick Aparoopada Athitigalu. Later, he directed the suspense thrillers like Aparachita (1978), which went on to become a huge success. The same film was later remade in Hindi as Be Shaque and starred Mithun Chakraborty. Kashinath helmed the Hindi version too.

Kashinath was later seen in films like Anubhava, Ajagajanthara, Avale Nanna Hendthi, Love Training, Avane Nanna Ganda, Poli Kitti and Anantana Avantara to name a few.

The 2017 film Chowka marked the last appearance of Kashinath in a film. His acting in the film in the role of a father earned him a lot of accolades and appreciation, reports The Times of India.

Kashinath was most well known for essaying comic roles and delivering dialogues with an element of double entendre. At one point of time, his films, replete with suggestive dialogues, became a rage among the masses. Over time however, these began to feel dated.

Kashinath hailed from Kundapur in Udupi district. He is survived by his wife and two children, adds the TOI report.

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 13:57 PM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 13:57 PM