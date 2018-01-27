Veteran Kannada actor Chandrashekhar passes away in Canada aged 63

Veteran Kannada actor Chandrashekhar passed away during the early hours of 27 January at his home in Canada. He was 63. The actor's daughter Tanya confirmed the news of his demise. Survived by his mother, wife and daughter, Chandrashekhar reportedly died after suffering a massive heart attack.

“Last night I spoke to him when he was shifted to a hospital. He only said he had a slight pain, but I got a call at around 3.30 am saying he passed away," said Tanya, according to a Hindu report.

Chandrashekhar made his on-screen debut as a child actor in 1969 with the film Namma Makkalu and went on to become an acclaimed Sandalwood actor. The first lead role which put him in the spotlight was Puttanna Kanaga's Edakallu Guddada Mele — so much so that he began to be called Edakallu Guddadamele Chandrashekhar due to the film's success. With over 40 movies in his filmography, Chandrashekhar's last movie was 3 Ghante, 30 Dina, 30 Second which saw a 5 January release.

In 1984, Chandrashekhar got married to the dancer Sheela and shifted to Canada, taking a hiatus from the Kannada film industry. He returned to the screen in his 2004 directorial debut Poorvapara opposite leading lady Geeta. Chandrashekhar both directed and acted in the film. The movie also became the first Kannada film to be screened at the Toronto Film Festival.

His daughter said that her father was in Bengaluru just 10 days ago after which he returned to Canada. The family will decide whether Chandreshekhar's last rites will be conducted in Bengaluru or Canada.

Published Date: Jan 27, 2018 11:51 AM | Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018 11:51 AM