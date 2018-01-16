Veteran cinematographer WB Rao, known for films like Rangeela and Khuda Gawah, passes away

Veteran cinematographer WB Rao, who worked on films like Hum, Khuda Gawah and Rangeela, passed away on 16 January in Mumbai, said an official of Western Indian Cinematographer's Association (WICA).

He died at the Bhartiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital, where he was admitted in the ICU, the official said. Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan mourned his death on Twitter.

"WB Rao, the much respected and revered cinematographer is no more. Hum, Khuda Gawah and Rangeela were my personal favourites," Sivan tweeted.

Rao had been a part of the film industry for over four decades. He even worked for films like Raja Hindustani, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega and Dhadkan. He started his innings in the '60s as a assistant cinematographer to Vikram Bhatt's father Pravin Bhatt. After that, he went on to collaborate with several directors actors like David Dhawan, Ram Gopal Varma, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla.

With inputs from IANS.

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 16:41 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 16:41 PM