Veteran actress Ava Mukherjee, known for playing SRK's grandmother in Devdas, passes away aged 88

Veteran actress Ava Mukherjee, known for her roles as a grandmother in the hindi film industry (in films like Devdas, Darna Zaroori Hai), breathed her last on 15 January in Mumbai, reports The Hindustan Times.

She will be most remembered for the role of a grandma who had a set of binoculars clasped to her hands in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2000 magnum opus Devdas. Every time she set her eyes on Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai in the film, she would beam with joy.

Mukherjee debuted in the world of cinema in 1966 with the Bengali film Ram Dhakka directed by Taru Mukherjee. But her real claim to fame was during her seventies when she started appearing in many Hindi films and TV commercials as the elderly grandmother. She has been seen in films like Snip! (2000), Darna Zaroori Hain (2006), Detective Naani (2009), and The Firm Land (2009), in addition to Devdas.

The 2009 film Detective Naani was a crime-thriller helmed by Mukherjee's daughter Romilla Mukherjee. The film featured the veteran actress solving a clandestine trafficking racket. She was also seen in a range of Himalaya Drug Company commercials; she had been the brand ambassador for the company's products since 1999.

Besides acting, Mukherjee also worked as a copywriter, an "off-and-on" writer and a translator in Kolkata in the past, reports The Hindu.

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 09:37 AM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 09:37 AM