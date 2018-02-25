Shocking and heartbreaking !!! Her elegance, her comic timing and her natural flair for dancing was just absolutely unmatchable. Thank you for all the amazing memories. May her soul rest in peace. #RIPSridevipic.twitter.com/OPwgAlLTk2
Hema Malini reacts to Sridevi's death, to Times Now: "I never thought this would happen. I just met her recently during Padmaavat screening. She was a talented and beautiful actress. Films were her life."
I first met #Sridevi on the sets of Chandni - she was a vision in white. But she hardly spoke. I don’t know of any other actor who transformed so completely in front of the camera. Her acting had such range & depth & power. What a loss. RIP
Unfortunate... Sad... Confusing... You were special... Born to express... Destined to Shine... #EnglishVinglish is the best thing that happened to me as an actor, Coz I got to see you Shine...#RIPSridevi#loveSridevi
SriDevi .. gone. It's like an era is over. Like life turning a new chapter. A beautiful story just ended. An amazing spirit just vanished leaving us with amazing love, memories, and incredible grief. #Sridevi
Shocked and devastated. An amazing talent and my favourite performer passes on. A tremendous loss to the industry. “Bijli giraane main hoon aayi, kehte hain mujhko hawa Hawaii” RIP dear #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/nBrhmAlPlz
Whatever movies she did, her performances were unmatched. My heartfelt condolences to her family.The entire industry is in 'Sadma' by hearing this news: Ashoke Pandit, Filmmaker on #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/wUgBkl6WHL
My favorite all time films , Chandni , Chaalbaaz , Mr India , Lamhe ... I used to watch Sridevi my favourite actress .. mesmerized .. cute, doll like , sexy , sad , funny .. you name it she did it !! Magic on screen !!
Fans gather outside the residence of #Sridevi in Andheri who has passed away due to cardiac arrest. Say 'We are shocked and still cannot believe the news of her death. Very saddened and pained about her demise. Her acting skills were remarkable' pic.twitter.com/H059IQJM0F
Bollywood offers condolences for Sridevi's untimely death
Minutes after the news of her death broke, many Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to pay their condolences.
The first one, however, was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who in a cryptic tweet wrote, "Don't know why, feeling a strange restlessness."
"I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day. RIP," tweeted Priyanka, alongside a still of Sridevi from her superhit film "Mr India".
Comedian Johnny Lever, while expressing grief, sent prayers to the late actor's family, which includes husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi and Janhvi.
"Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about #Sridevi Ji. My prayers and condolences to the family," he tweeted.
"Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Maam is no more. #RIP #Sridevi," wrote Sidharth.
Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband -- Raj Kundra -- posted, "Heartbroken by this news!! She was One of the finest kindest souls I ever knew. Speechless shocked. #RIP#Sridevi this is just not right at all! May god give all the family strength at this darkest hour."
Riteish tweeted, Terrible terrible news. Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More RIP,, while Sushmita wrote that she has been inconsolable since the news broke. I just heard Maam Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock cant stop crying"
Actor Nimrat Kaur tweeted, Absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of #Sridevi. What a dark black terrible moment in time. Gutted.
She went on a hiatus for 15 years after starring in home production Judaai, co-starring her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. It was director Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish in 2012 that marked Sridevi's comeback.
Her nuanced performance as a middle-class woman, learning to speak English to feel accepted by her family, won accolades, and the film was also a commercial success. Last year, she was seen in revenge-drama, Mom, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna.
She also shot for a special appearance in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, Zero, which releases in December. Sridevi was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, in 2013.
I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying...
Sridevi's beguiling eyes, scintillating screen presence and acting prowess soon made her one of the most sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry. While films like Mawaali (1983), Tohfa (1984), Mr India (1987) and Chandni (1989) kept her at the top in the box-office game, her outings like Sadma (1983), ChaalBaaz (1989), Lamhe (1991), and Gumrah (1993) earned her critical acclaim.
Shocked beyond words at the passing away of @SrideviBKapoor ! Each of your expression will remain etched in our mind for ever! Can’t believe you are gone, a true star among the stars!Condolences to the family. #RIP SRIDEVI
Official twitter handle of Congress has also tweeted about Sridevi: "An actor par excellance"
We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013. pic.twitter.com/kZYrYYyrlI
Sridevi was in Dubai to attend a family wedding, of Mohit Marwah's. She travelled with daughter Khushi Kapoor and husband Boney Kapoor. Her elder daugher Jahnvi Kapoor did not attend the wedding as she was shooting for her debut film Dhadak in India.
Below is one of the last few pictures clicked of Sridevi during the wedding. She is seen posing with Boney, Khushi and several other family members.
CANNOT believe this. I have no words. Rip Sridevi ma’am. You were the most beautiful. Strength to Boney uncle, jahnvi, khushi and the whole family. ❤️
Kamal Haasan tweets about Sridevi as well: "Sadma's lullaby haunts me now"
Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about "the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi"
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi
Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP 🙏🏻
Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates #PresidentKovind
Rajinikanth tweeted about his "dear friend" Sridevi
I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed.
"I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved Sridevi. A dark day. RIP", tweeted actress Priyanka Chopra.
Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan, Sridevi made her acting debut aged just four, and went on have a career spanning over four decades.
She appeared in a string of blockbuster hit films including Chandni, Mr India, Mawali and Tohfa.
Sridevi, a Padma Shri awardee in 2013, began her career as a child artiste and grew up to be one of the most phenomenal female stars India ever had.
In the 1990s, Sridevi's roles in Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Nagina were not just personal landmarks but the stuff of Indian film lore for the ages.
Sridevi's more recent movies were English Vinglish and MOM which released in 2017 - her comeback after marriage and a career break. Sridevi's daughter Janhvi is set to make her Bollywood debut this year with Karan Johar’s Dhadak
