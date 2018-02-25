Sridevi passes away; updates: Daughter Khushi arrives at Anil Kapoor's residence; celebs, politicians offer condolences

Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, considered by many to be one of the biggest names in Hindi cinema, has died after suffering a heart attack in Dubai, her family told PTI on Sunday.

The shock death of the beloved Indian star in her mid-fifties, who reportedly passed away while attending her nephew's wedding in the emirate late Saturday night, prompted an outpouring of grief among fans and fellow Bollywood actors.

"I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved Sridevi. A dark day. RIP", tweeted actress Priyanka Chopra.

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan, Sridevi made her acting debut aged just four, and went on have a career spanning over four decades.

She appeared in a string of blockbuster hit films including Chandni, Mr India, Mawali and Tohfa.

Sridevi, a Padma Shri awardee in 2013, began her career as a child artiste and grew up to be one of the most phenomenal female stars India ever had.

In the 1990s, Sridevi's roles in Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Nagina were not just personal landmarks but the stuff of Indian film lore for the ages.

Sridevi's more recent movies were English Vinglish and MOM which released in 2017 - her comeback after marriage and a career break. Sridevi's daughter Janhvi is set to make her Bollywood debut this year with Karan Johar’s Dhadak

Published Date: Feb 25, 2018 12:55 PM | Updated Date: Feb 25, 2018 13:23 PM