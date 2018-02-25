You are here:

Sridevi passes away; updates: Daughter Khushi arrives at Anil Kapoor's residence; celebs, politicians offer condolences

FP Staff

Feb,25 2018 12:55 31 IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CNN-News 18 reports that Khushi Kapoor was spotted at Anil Kapoor's residence on 24 February afternoon

  • Madhur Dixit: The world has lost a very talented person

  • Hema Malini reacts to Sridevi's death, to Times Now: "I never thought this would happen. I just met her recently during Padmaavat screening. She was a talented and beautiful actress. Films were her life."

  • Rajinikanth says Sridevi was "a born actor"

  • Film critics like Baradwaj Rangan and Anupama Chopra tweet about Sridevi passing away

  • The song 'Hawa Hawai' from Mr India was possibly Sridevi's most famous tracks of all time. 

  • Fans gather outside actor's residence in Bombay

  • Bollywood offers condolences for Sridevi's untimely death

    Minutes after the news of her death broke, many Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to pay their condolences.

    The first one, however, was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who in a cryptic tweet wrote, "Don't know why, feeling a strange restlessness."

    "I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day. RIP," tweeted Priyanka, alongside a still of Sridevi from her superhit film "Mr India".
    Comedian Johnny Lever, while expressing grief, sent prayers to the late actor's family, which includes husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi and Janhvi.

    "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about #Sridevi Ji. My prayers and condolences to the family," he tweeted.

    "Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Maam is no more. #RIP #Sridevi," wrote Sidharth.

    Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband -- Raj Kundra -- posted, "Heartbroken by this news!! She was One of the finest kindest souls I ever knew. Speechless shocked. #RIP#Sridevi this is just not right at all! May god give all the family strength at this darkest hour."

    Riteish tweeted, Terrible terrible news. Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More RIP,, while Sushmita wrote that she has been inconsolable since the news broke. I just heard Maam Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock cant stop crying"

    Actor Nimrat Kaur tweeted, Absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of #Sridevi. What a dark black terrible moment in time. Gutted.

  • She went on a hiatus for 15 years after starring in home production Judaai, co-starring her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. It was director Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish in 2012 that marked Sridevi's comeback.

    Her nuanced performance as a middle-class woman, learning to speak English to feel accepted by her family, won accolades, and the film was also a commercial success. Last year, she was seen in revenge-drama, Mom, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna.

    She also shot for a special appearance in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, Zero, which releases in December. Sridevi was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, in 2013.

  • Sridevi's beguiling eyes, scintillating screen presence and acting prowess soon made her one of the most sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry. While films like Mawaali (1983), Tohfa (1984), Mr India (1987) and Chandni (1989) kept her at the top in the box-office game, her outings like Sadma (1983), ChaalBaaz (1989), Lamhe (1991), and Gumrah (1993) earned her critical acclaim.

  • Official twitter handle of Congress has also tweeted about Sridevi: "An actor par excellance"

  • Sridevi was in Dubai to attend a family wedding, of Mohit Marwah's. She travelled with daughter Khushi Kapoor and husband Boney Kapoor. Her elder daugher Jahnvi Kapoor did not attend the wedding as she was shooting for her debut film Dhadak in India. 

    Below is one of the last few pictures clicked of Sridevi during the wedding. She is seen posing with Boney, Khushi and several other family members.

  • Kamal Haasan tweets about Sridevi as well: "Sadma's lullaby haunts me now"

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about "the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi"

  • Rajinikanth tweeted about his "dear friend" Sridevi

  • Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi who shot to fame with Bhaaratiraja's 1977 hit Pathinaru Vayadhinile and rose to become a luminous name in Indian cinema, died late Saturday night succumbing to a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai. She was 54.

Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, considered by many to be one of the biggest names in Hindi cinema, has died after suffering a heart attack in Dubai, her family told PTI on Sunday.

The shock death of the beloved Indian star in her mid-fifties, who reportedly passed away while attending her nephew's wedding in the emirate late Saturday night, prompted an outpouring of grief among fans and fellow Bollywood actors.

"I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved Sridevi. A dark day. RIP", tweeted actress Priyanka Chopra.

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan, Sridevi made her acting debut aged just four, and went on have a career spanning over four decades.

She appeared in a string of blockbuster hit films including Chandni, Mr India, Mawali and Tohfa.

Sridevi, a Padma Shri awardee in 2013, began her career as a child artiste and grew up to be one of the most phenomenal female stars India ever had.

In the 1990s, Sridevi's roles in ChandniLamheMr IndiaNagina were not just personal landmarks but the stuff of Indian film lore for the ages.

Sridevi's more recent movies were English Vinglish and MOM which released in 2017 - her comeback after marriage and a career break. Sridevi's daughter Janhvi is set to make her Bollywood debut this year with Karan Johar’s Dhadak

Published Date: Feb 25, 2018 12:55 PM | Updated Date: Feb 25, 2018 13:23 PM

