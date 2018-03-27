Ventilator director Rajesh Mapuskar to do cameo in Gujarati remake of National Award-winning Marathi film

When the Marathi comedy-drama Ventilator announced its Gujarati remake, starring Jackie Shroff, cameos were on the cards, as the original Marathi hit too had featured an exciting cameo by the producer Priyanka Chopra. Now, the Gujarati version is getting a cameo from Ventilator director Rajesh Mapuskar, who is also the creative director of the Gujarati remake, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Mapuskar’s Ventilator had won three National Awards and its Gujarati adaptation by Falguni Patel and Lawrence D’Souza will see the Marathi director make a special appearance. Jackie Shroff is stepping into Ashutosh Gowariker’s shoes, who had played the lead in the Marathi original. “This time we have tweaked the script a bit and instead of a director, Jaggu dada, who's stepped into Ashutosh’s shoes, plays an actor. When his relative calls with the news of his uncle’s hospitalisation, he is busy with a shot and doesn’t answer the phone. The relative then reaches out to the director played by yours truly. Ventilator is my baby and when the makers suggested I come on screen this time, I happily agreed,” said an excited Rajesh Mapuskar, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The Marathi film was produced by Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra’s banner Purple Pebble Pictures, which tells the story of a large extended family’s Ganpati festivity plans going into a tizzy after an ailing elder of the family is put on the ventilator. The film was very well received by audiences as well as critics and won Mapuskar his first National Award.

Published Date: Mar 27, 2018 10:53 AM | Updated Date: Mar 27, 2018 10:53 AM