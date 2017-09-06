You are here:
Venice Film Festival 2017: Buried Seeds, docu-drama on Vikas Khanna, to be screened

Sep, 06 2017

New Delhi: Buried Seeds, a docu-drama on Michelin-starred celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, has been selected for a special preview screening on Wednesday at the 74th Venice Film Festival. Thereafter, Khanna will host a special dinner showcasing 70 dishes from India to celebrate 70 years of the country's Independence.

Vikas Khanna. Twitter

The film, by Russian director Andrei Severny, will be screened at Giornate degli Autori, at an independent event on the fringes of the Venice Film Festival, modeled on the prestigious "Directors' Fortnight" of the Cannes Festival.

The aim of the event is to draw attention to high quality cinema, without any kind of restriction, with special care for innovation, research, originality and independence.

While the film is a celebration of the journey of an ordinary man from an ordinary man born in a small town in Punjab to the United States, the dinner is themed 'Celebrating India' and Khanna will showcase the country's richness and eclectic beauty.

His food will be symbolic of India's culinary journey from Lucknowi tundey kebab and Bhupali saffron sheermal of the North to Kerala duck roast and Puducherry crab cakes of the south, to Modak in the west, marking the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, a statement said.

 


