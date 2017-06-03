Velu Prabhakaran ties the knot with Shirley Das, his heroine from Kadhal Kadhai

Tamil filmmaker and actor Velu Prabhakaran tied the knot with his co-star, model-turned-actor Shirley Das, during the press show of his latest film, Oru Iyakkunarin Kaadhal Diary, which released this past Friday on 2 June.

Prabhakaran has directed Das in his previous film, the 2009 film Kadhal Kadhai. However, their real life story is closer to his latest directorial in which he has also played the lead role. Oru Iyakkunarin Kaadhal Diary revolves around the relationship of a filmmaker with his lead female actor.

The Times of India reports that Prabhakaran and Das exchanged rings during the press show of Oru Iyakkunarin Kaadhal Diary in Chennai. Sify News reports that while Prabhakaran wanted to get married in front of the media, he said that they will get their marriage legally registered soon.

India Glitzreports that while the filmmaker and the actor's film released only recently, they claim to have been friends for the past 15 years. While the shooting of Kadhal Kadhai started in 2004, it was not given a green signal by the Censor Board for five years.

Prabhakaran is best known for his bold, atheistic and often controversial subjects and style of filmmaking. He has directed films like Nalaya Manithan, Adhisaya Manithan, Uruvam, Puthiya Aatchi, Asuran, Rajali, Kadavul and Pathinaaru.