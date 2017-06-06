Velaikkaran: Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara and Fahadh Faasil starrer's first look released

Velaikkaran, the Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara and Fahadh Faasil starrer's first look was released on Twitter by Sivakarthikeyan himself.

Here s our #VelaikkaranFL 😊👍 Need ur blessings and support 🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/lkYacS8nxq — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) June 5, 2017

The film has a stellar cast with Prakash Raj, Sneha, Thambi Ramaiah, RJ Balaji playing pivotal roles. It marks Malayali actor Fahadh Faasil's Tamil debut. According to Time of India, the popular actor will be essaying the role of a villain in the film. Not just that, the film is also the first collaboration of director Mohan Raja with Sivakarthikeyan, as per ibtimes.com. Nayanthara will be seen romancing the actor for the fist time, too.

According to The News Minute this film is about food adulteration and Karthikeyan's movement against it. The first look of the film has Sivakarthikeyan dressed in formals and holding a bloodied machete. Going by the first look, the film seems to be an action-packed, thrilling saga.

Anirudh Ravichander of 'KolaveriDi' fame is composing music for the film. Ramji is the cinematographer of the film. RD Raja is producing the film.

The shooting of the film had started in November. The makers had planned to release the film in August initially but now the action thriller will release in September.